EuroMillions, the biggest lottery in Europe, launched its latest Superdraw series on February 5, 2021, with a boosted jackpot of €130 million. With no jackpot winners in that draw, or in the following three draws, EuroMillions has already made history!

The EuroMillions jackpot is historic because it’s the lottery’s biggest ever. In the Superdraw on December 11, 2020, a prize of €200 million was won by a single lucky player in France. Following that draw, the EuroMillions jackpot cap was raised to €210 million. If there are no winners of the current €202 million jackpot in Friday’s draw, the Superdraw is very likely to offer the maximum prize in the following draw.

There is a good chance that the Superdraw jackpot will be won in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, February 19, 2021. Amazingly, you could win the €202 million prize from the comfort of your home in Malta, by buying your EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

Here’s how you could play to win the Superdraw jackpot from Malta

Participation in the Superdraw is open to residents of Malta who can try their luck by playing EuroMillions online!

If you live in Malta and want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, simply open an account at theLotter.com. Buying a Superdraw lottery ticket online is as simple as buying one in person. All you need to do is select five numbers from a 1-50 range, plus 2 additional numbers known as “Lucky Stars”, from a 1-12 range.

theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw. If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you commission-free. This means the entire jackpot prize could be yours (less taxes, where applicable)! Even if your ticket only partially matches the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of EuroMillions’ 12 secondary prize divisions.

Four Superdraws in 2020, and a single winner each!

EuroMillions is recognized as the leading, and most exciting lottery in Europe. In its biweekly draws, the EuroMillions starting jackpot is guaranteed at €17 million. When EuroMillions stages one of its extraordinary Superdraws, the jackpot prize is boosted to €130 million, attracting eager lottery fans everywhere.

Four Superdraws were staged in 2020, and each of them had a single winner. Three draws in a row were won by players from Spain.

In 2020, the EuroMillions jackpot cap of €200 million was reached for the first time, and the prize was won by a ticket purchased in France. Maybe the winner of the next Superdraw will be a lucky player from Malta!

Play EuroMillions and get an extra chance at winning €1 million!

All players participating in the EuroMillions lottery at theLotter automatically have a chance of becoming a millionaire in the Spanish bi-weekly El Millón (The Million) raffle.

When you play EuroMillions, a nine-digit alphanumeric code is printed at the bottom of each ticket you purchase. If your code matches the code drawn in the raffle, you win the €1 million prize.

Will someone from Malta make history on Friday night, winning the EuroMillions record-breaking jackpot of €202 million? Will it be you? One thing is certain. If you don’t play the game, you won’t win the jackpot. For more information on playing the Superdraw this week, please visit theLotter.com.

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; Licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.