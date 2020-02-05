Lottery fans all over Europe regularly play EuroMillions, the biggest multi-national lottery on the continent. This week, EuroMillions has scheduled a special draw with a boosted jackpot prize.

The EuroMillions Superdraw will take place this Friday, February 7 and the guaranteed jackpot prize has been set at €130 million.

EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in nine different countries but residents of Malta shouldn’t feel left out. EuroMillions Superdraw tickets can be purchased online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

When you purchase your EuroMillions ticket, you are called upon to choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.

If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions jackpot!

When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw on February 7, 2020 you’ll be playing to win an incredible prize of €130,000,000.

To play the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta, first open an account at theLotter.com and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely.

Simply fill out your EuroMillions Superdraw entries and theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.

If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or e-mail with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!

Playing the €130m EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Purchase your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at theLotter.com and you could win the Superdraw jackpot from your home in Malta.

For more information how to play EuroMillions online from Malta, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk