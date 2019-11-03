Europa Donna Malta – a non-profit organisation that supports individuals and their families going through breast cancer – has donated €12,000 to the University of Malta’s Research Innovation and Development Trust as part of a three-year bursary to finance a postgraduate scholarship in breast cancer research.

The donation was presented to RIDT’s CEO Wilfred Kenely earlier this month during Europa Donna Malta’s Annual Hilda Schembri Memorial.

The RIDT is committed towards raising funds to invest in research in all areas of study within the University of Malta.

Over the years, several funds have already been allocated for various projects, including cancer research.