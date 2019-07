Europa Donna Malta organised an event to show that one can still look and feel good after going through breast cancer treatment. Most of the models who took part were breast cancer survivors, with friends who supported the event also taking part. Seen here are (from left) Matilde Balzan, who compered the show, Fleur Cilia Buckett, Gertrude Abela, president, Rowena Enriquez, Angelique La Grasta, Rita Brincat, Marika Fleri, Marisa Quirolo, Marisa Calleja Zahra, Moira Catania, Marjoe Abela, Francesca Lanni and Anna Zammit Demajo.

