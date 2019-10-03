For 31 days every October, pink ribbons and #BCAM hashtags flood our social media timelines with information about breast cancer.

This is because key cancer and medical groups declared October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month over 30 years ago to raise awareness about the disease and to push for increased funding for research.

It is time to celebrate 30 years of breast cancer support to patients and their families.

Breast care support group Europa Donna Malta will this evening be organising the Hilda Schembri Memorial lecture at the Corinthia in Attard at 7pm.

Group members, their family and friends are all welcome. For more information send an e-mail to info@europadonnamalta.org.mt or call 9999 4666 or 9933 0330.