Europa Donna Malta is holding a lecture titled ‘Learning How to Live Well with Breast Cancer’ at Barts Medical School, Gozo, on Saturday, April 29.

The lecture is specifically aimed at patients going through the breast cancer journey. It will feature a round table discussion with various well-known specialists who will address various topics, including health practice, physiotherapy, dealing with psychological aspects, nutrition, aromatherapy, sexual rehabilitation and relation challenges, oncology, link oncology and navigation practice. The aim is to provide valuable information and support to help patients live well with breast cancer.

During the lecture, Europa Donna Malta will also announce a new service that will be beneficial to Gozitan breast cancer patients who need to attend Mater Dei Hospital for chemo and radiotherapy sessions.

Registration will begin at 8.30am and the lecture will start at 9am and end at around 1.30pm. Registration is free, but booking is recommended. Free transport from the Gozo ferry to Barts Medical School will be provided.

Transport will depart from Mgarr at 8.15am. Booking is required. To register for the lecture and book transport, send an e-mail to info@europadonnamalta.org.mt or call 9999 4666 or 9989 7595 by April 28.