Europa Donna Malta organised a lecture, “Learning how to live well with breast cancer”, at the Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus, in Victoria. The lecture was aimed at patients going through the breast cancer journey.

During the seminar, Europa Donna Malta announced a pilot project for breast cancer patients, who live in Gozo and must attend chemo and radiotherapy sessions at Mater Dei Hospital. Since these sessions are quite stressful in themselves and having to spend time to travel to Malta from Gozo increases the stress, Europa Donna Malta is offering patients a free return taxi service from the ferry at Cirkewwa to Mater Dei Hospital.

Patients will be able to book the taxi according to their appointment and will return to the ferry as soon as their session is over. This will significantly cut down the waiting time.

However, the seminar featured Maltese and Gozitan experts who conducted roundtable discussions on various topics, including health practices, physiotherapy, psychological aspects, nutrition, aromatherapy, sexual rehabilitation, relation challenges, oncology, link oncology, navigation practice and a video link on breathing through cancer.

For more information on the free service contact Europa Donna Malta on 9989 7595 or 9999 4666 or e-mail info@europadonnamalta.org.mt.