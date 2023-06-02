English referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by a group of Roma fans at Budapest Airport on Thursday after the Italian side’s defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League final, SkySports reported.

Clips on social media show Taylor and his family being ushered out of a cafe and into a secure area by airport security after supporters hounded the referee following an ill-tempered final on Wednesday evening.

The clips on Twitter show a chair and bottle being thrown in the direction of Taylor and his group.

The PGMOL said in a statement: “PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt