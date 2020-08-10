Even as the undercard for the double-bill that belatedly ends the European club season, the Europa League last eight, which kicks off in Germany on Monday, boasts a heavyweight lineup.

Both Manchester United and Inter are former Champions League winners and like Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Leverkusen have all won the secondary European competition in one of its formats, while Wolves reached the final in 1972.

