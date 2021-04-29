Arsenal are relying on Europa League success to save a sorry season, but face former manager Unai Emery with a point to prove in Thursday’s semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

Sitting 10th in the Premier League, the Gunners are on course for their worst league finish since 1995.

But Mikel Arteta’s men are also just three games away from only the club’s third ever European trophy and a much-needed ticket back into the Champions League for the first time in five seasons.

All is not well at the Emirates on or off the field. Ahead of Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Everton, thousands of fans demonstrated against Arsenal’s owner Stan Kroenke, calling on the American billionaire to sell the club following his role in a collapsed European Super League.

