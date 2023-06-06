Europa League champions Sevilla have extended coach Jose Luis Mendilibar’s contract until June 2024, the Spanish side said Tuesday.

Mendilibar arrived in March on a short-term deal until the end of the season, aiming to help the team avoid relegation.

Mendilibar dragged Sevilla up the table to a 12th place finish and guided them to a record-extending seventh Europa League trophy.

The Spaniard, 62, helped Sevilla beat Manchester United and Juventus before overcoming Jose Mourinho’s Roma on penalties in the final in May.

Sevilla vice president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told radio station Deportes Cope Sevilla that Mendilibar had renewed his contract, before it was reported on the club website.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...