Europass is a free set of online tools to help you better manage your career throughout your life

On July 8, 2020, the new Europass online platform will be launched by the European Commission. This new platform will be a central source of information, with the continuity of established Europass tools for Europass users but also some all-new features.

Here is a brief overview of some of the features that are going to be available in the new online platform once it’s launched

Europass e-Portfolio

The e-Portfolio will include a Europass Profile whereby users will be able to record their skills, qualifications and experiences in a personal profile. The Europass Profile will support a lifelong learning perspective, and will allow users to record all their formal, non-formal and informal learning on an ongoing basis throughout their lives.

Another feature of the ‘e-portfolio’ is the Europass Library. Over here, Europass users will be able to store relevant documents such as diplomas, reference letters, motivation letters, CVs and digital credentials in a personal library.

On the ‘Me’ page, registered users will have access to a personal ‘dashboard’ that gives them an overview of their Europass activities including links to the most recent version of their Profile, to the CV editor and to the Europass Library.

Users will also receive suggestions of interesting jobs and courses on their ‘Me’ page, which they can reject, or else add to their ‘Favourites’ before they use the Europass tools to create a CV and cover letter for the job or course.

Information articles for Europass end users

A number of articles will also be made available for end users in the 29 languages Europass supports including Maltese. Articles include information on: creating your Europass CV; creating your Europass cover letter; preparing for work abroad; preparing for study abroad; developing your skills through volunteering; and Europass country pages, with links to national services and information.

Europass CV editor

Users are able to create a Europass CV using three different ways, namely: selecting information from their Europass profile; uploading and editing a previously created Europass CV; or creating a new CV from scratch.

Europass cover letter editor

Users are able to create a Europass cover letter using two different ways: uploading and editing a previously created Europass cover letter; or creating a new cover letter from scratch.

Find jobs, courses and information

Users will be able to search for jobs through the search tool on the Europass homepage. Job search results are provided via EURES. Users will also be able to search for courses through the search tools on the Europass homepage. The courses included will be based on the information on learning opportunities and qualifications published by countries which support Europass.

The new platform

Between February 2005 and November 2019, 150,000,000 Europass curricula vitae (CVs) were created online. In 2019 alone, there were 25,000,000 Europass CVs completed – almost 200 times more than in 2005!

The new platform includes a number of elements, namely: the Europass e-Portfolio; information articles for end users under the themes ‘Work in Europe’ and ‘Learn in Europe’, as well as answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs); Europass CV editor; Europass cover letter editor; and tools to find jobs and courses, as well as information bookmarks.

So, go on, take the next step with the new Europass tools

Get ready to explore the new Europass platform, which is set to be launched on July 8, to search for jobs and courses across the EU. All you have to do is register to create a profile and you will then start receiving suggestions on jobs and courses based on your skills and interests. To ensure the right ones come your way, highlight your skills, qualifications and experiences with Europass tools so that they are understood across the European Union.

For more information call on 2558 6132, e-mail europass.eupa@gov.mt or visit europass.eupa.org.mt and europass.cedefop.europa.eu