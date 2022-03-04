Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left the world and Europe at a crossroads – to lead according to human fundamental rights or to obey dictators, the first vice-president of the Estonian Parliament, Hanno Pevkur, said on Friday.

Pevkur was speaking at the Second World Forum for the Culture of Peace being held in Malta.

In his address, Pevkur mainly focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already led to more than one million refugees leaving the country.

“All world leaders must stand for peace and support Ukraine.”

Pevkur noted that Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Estonia's independence day.

“We woke up to a new world war, and when you see what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing right now, a parallel can be drawn to Hitler’s concept of a Reich state,” he said.

“In just one week, more than 10,000 people were killed. This is a tragedy.”

Estonia is a member of NATO and shares a border with Russia. Pevkur's speech comes a day after an Estonian-owned cargo ship sunk off the coast of Ukraine in the Black Sea after an explosion.

Estonia, Pevkur said, is welcoming Ukrainian refugees and is sending aid to the country. He added it is important to ask whether countries are truly "free" when their citizens did not feel they were.

“How do the Georgians feel in their occupied territories? Or the people of North Korea? I am not even going to start on how the people of Ukraine must feel. There are already more than one million refugees."

He said it is impossible to change the past, but it is possible to change the future. Democracy, Pevkur said, is not a result of historical development but of political will.

“As leaders we are faced with the question of whether to lead or follow. We must lead our country, and respect the principles of the rule of law and freedom of expression,” he said.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia addressing the forum on Friday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Attack will affect world peace and solidarity”

Opening Friday's session, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also spoke about the impact of Russia’s invasion and feared the attack will have further consequences to world peace and solidarity.

“I repeat my appeal... for peaceful settlement to end this conflict,” Farrugia said.

“We can see the consequences of the war, and we must come together, join forces, produce solutions for the better good, now more than ever.”

In his closing speech, President George Vella said every individual has the right to peace.

"We must stand together, we all have an important role to play to safeguard our fundamental human right to peace," he said.

He once again called for a ceasefire.