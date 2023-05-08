Europe Day will be marked with a series of events at the University campus this week.

The events will be held by Young European Federalists (JEF) Malta, an organisation committed to promoting the values of democracy, the rule of law, and freedom of expression, whilst also bringing the European Union closer to its citizens.

Europe Day will be marked on Tuesday, when a ‘European Village’ will open at the University Quadrangle. This will consist of multiple stalls hosting representatives of various student organisations who will be selling traditional food, beverages and cultural items from different regions or countries in Europe, and showcasing the continent’s rich and diverse cultures all in one place.

Visitors will also find stalls set up by University departments and institutes to promote EU-related initiatives, courses and opportunities available for youths. These offer students a great opportunity to network, learn more about research work and studies in this field, and about what the European Union is truly about.

There will also be a ‘Wall of Thoughts’ where people can express their opinion on various issues and current events relating to the EU. The wall aims to be a space for a healthy debate where people can jot down their reactions to statements and their answers to questions.

This event forms part of a JEF Europe-wide campaign called EurHope, aimed at underlining the importance of the European Parliament elections set to take place next year.

On Wednesday, May 10 JEF Malta will host a panel discussion on campus, in collaboration with the European Studies Organisation (ESO), on the theme ‘What European political community does Europe need nowadays?’ The wide array of well-informed panelists promises to generate an engaging and fruitful discussion. The debate will centre on Europe’s position in the current global geopolitical situation, the European common defence policy, and present economic issues such as inflation, especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, May 12, JEF Malta will open Malta’s first ‘European bench’ at the University of Malta campus. This is part of a JEF Europe-wide campaign initiated by JEF Italy in response to a European bench in Italy being vandalised by Far-right Nazi symbols. Known as the Panchine Europee in Ogni Città campaign, it consists of people from all over Europe painting benches to resemble the flag of the European Union.

JEF Malta thanked the European Parliament Liaison Office for assisting in this initiative.

Anyone wishing to be in the loop may register to become a JEF Malta member via its website or Facebook page.