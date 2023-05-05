As part of the activities related to Europe Day, Europe Direct Gozo organised an event at the Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria. Students from five schools, who monitored the quality of air near their schools, presented their findings and discoveries.

The students engaged in a lively and informative discussion, sharing their experiences and insights regarding the quality of air. The discussion was moderated by Ramona Mercieca from Globe Malta.

Soleil Grech from Gozo College Rabat Primary expressed her concerns regarding the school’s surroundings, which are densely polluted. She made some suggestions on how to minimise the level of pollution surrounding her school.

The event was also addressed by Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg, European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta head Mario Sammut, European Commission Representation in Malta head of communications Mark Vell and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Several organisations participated in the event, including Globe Malta and Nature Trust.

Those who attended bought several items in connection with Europe Day.