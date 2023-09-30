Europe stretched their lead over the United States to 9.5-2.5 on Saturday as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg broke the record for the biggest foursomes win in Ryder Cup history.

The Scandinavian pair thumped Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9 and 7 to give the hosts a dream start to the morning session in Rome, building on a 6.5-1.5 lead from day one.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood closed out a 2 and 1 win over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth before an inspired Max Homa and Brian Harman clinched the Americans' first full point, seeing off Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4 and 2.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton secured a dramatic 2 and 1 victory against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to ensure Europe won a third straight session.

