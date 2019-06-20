An information seminar for local council and NGO representatives in Gozo was held at the Grand Hotel in Għajnsielem. The seminar was organised by Europe for Citizens Contact Point in Malta (ECP), in collaboration with the Malta-EU Steering and Action Committee (Meusac) and the Europe Direct Information Centre in Victoria.

The Europe for Citizens Programme 2014-2020 aims to bring citizens closer to the EU and enable them to participate directly in the democratic life and development of the European Union.

This particular seminar focused on all the funding strands and measures under the Europe for Citizens Programme in view of the September 2, 2019 deadline and ECP Malta’s 2019 work programme.

The event was chaired by the head of the EU and International Affairs, Local Government Division, Robert Tabone.