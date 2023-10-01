Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed the winning moment as Europe regained the Ryder Cup from a battling United States on Sunday, wrapping up a 16.5-11.5 victory despite a blistering American singles charge.

The USA remain without a win on European soil since 1993 while neither team have lifted the trophy away from home in 11 years.

With Europe needing half a point to get over the line, Fleetwood moved 2-up against Rickie Fowler with two holes to play after the American dumped his tee shot on the short par-four 16th into the water.

