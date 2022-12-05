Europe is in the middle of stagflation, struggling with rocketing inflation and negative growth. The painful reality about growth is that it can’t be stimulated overnight, especially in countries that do not address underlying weaknesses with steely determination.

The EU member states and Britain are suffering from low productivity, especially in the last decade post the 2008 great financial crisis. Low growth and flattening productivity have become endemic. Short-term solutions, like tax cuts and immediate demand stimulus only bring temporary relief.

Relying on consumption to promote growth at the expense of investment in people, innovation and technology is not sustainable. Such short-term measures adopted by some European countries have failed to stimulate sustainable growth. Worryingly they have disrupted political stability as people lose faith in their leaders’ ability to do what is right to promote prosperity.

Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation on British Industry, in this year’s annual conference, argued that “GDP growth is a simple multiplier of two factors – people and their productivity”. There are many ways to measure productivity, but the base concept is the same – the ability to produce more with less.

This is what matters for rising living standards.

The dynamics that drive productivity are somewhat mysterious. But one thing is sure: investing in skills and infrastructure is the most effective productivity booster. Productivity in Europe slowed after the financial crisis. Britain has arguably had the most depressing experience. Output per hour worked in the UK is still two per cent below its pre-crisis peak; in the rest of the G7 group of rich countries, it is five per cent higher. The Economist confirms that, contrary to popular stereotypes, French and Italian workers are more productive than British workers.

In theory, economies can grow when people work longer hours. But at some stage, this strategy hits a brick wall because of employees’ health issues and the number of hours in a day. Some businesses improve their productivity by enhancing their total factor productivity (TFP), a measure of overall efficiency with which capital and workers are used. Factors like better management practices and stiffer competition can improve TFP. But there are limitations as to how much this can boost productivity if critical investment decisions are shelved.

For over a decade, Britain and EU countries have adopted cheap-labour strategies to boost production. When people are cheap, firms would rather hire than invest in machines and technology. So, producti­vity is held down. These fallacious strategies have been helped by banks’ risk aversion following the 2008 crisis. Cash-poor firms still struggle to finance new investment.

Relying on consumption to promote growth at the expense of investment in people, innovation and technology is not sustainable

For a decade before Brexit, Britain absorbed half a million more EU migrants, creating an employment boom. Europeans kept out of work by burdensome labour market regulations in EU countries could find a job easily in the UK with weak unions and flexible work rules.

Danker tackled the immigration problem that afflicts Britain and continental Europe with disarming honesty. He argues: “Let’s be honest with people. Our labour shortages are vast. First, we have lost hundreds of thousands of people to economic inactivity post-COVID. Anyone who thinks they’ll be back any day now is kidding themselves.

“We do not have enough Brits to go round for the vacancies that exist, and there is a skills mismatch in any case. Believing automation can step in to do the job in most cases is unrealistic.”

Of course, it would be naïve to conclude that there is some magic migration policy that will resolve all European countries’ shortage of skilled, semi-skilled and low-skilled labour. The UK Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, insists that the UK priority should be to upskill low-skilled workers and not continue to rely excessively on imported workers because of cost considerations.

EU member states face an additional existential weakness that Britain post-Brexit no longer suffers from – weak political governance at the highest level of the Union. This prevents it from acting decisively on most strategic matters, not least in implementing economic reforms. So, for individual member states, the best strategy to promote more prosperity is to improve investment in their people.

Like most European countries, Britain has successfully encouraged youngsters to attend university. But the education system has struggled to equip people with specific skills, like engineering and welding proficiency, that employers demand.

The level of collaboration between vocational schools, further education colleges, businesses and local government remain minimal.

Inadequate education strategies are the Achilles heel of Europe’s strategy to promote prosperity for its people.

In next week’s article I will discuss Europe’s demographic challenges.