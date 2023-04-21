Europe's main stock markets wavered on Friday, as dealers digested mixed data and paused after losses elsewhere that were rooted in global recession fears.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks slid as purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data showed eurozone business activity growth accelerated in April on the buoyant services sector – but manufacturing shrank.

London, however, edged higher as investors eyed rebounding UK business activity despite sliding retail sales.

"There was a consistent theme across today's euro-area PMIs. Activity levels surged in the services sector due to a robust demand backdrop, while manufacturing activity continued to contract," said Monex Europe analyst Simon Harvey.

The dollar rose against the euro after Federal Reserve officials pressed their case for further rate hikes to battle stubborn inflation.

Asian stock indices closed lower on fears of a prolonged downturn after data indicated the US economy was slowing down.

Wall Street tech firms took a hit on Thursday from bets on further monetary tightening, while carmakers tumbled due to concerns about a possible price war.

Investors were also spooked by earnings reports from US regional banks that pointed to a weakening profit outlook following sector turmoil last month that saw three lenders collapse.

Figures showing recurring unemployment benefit claims hitting their highest level since November 2021, combined with an increase in new applications for jobless insurance, pointed to a softening labour market.

That came with news that the closely watched Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell more than expected and stood in contrast to a surprise surge in the New York Empire Fed Survey on Monday.

The readings indicated the world's top economy was beginning to feel the weight of a year-long rate hike campaign by the Fed. But while that suggests inflation could come down, there is a growing worry that recession could be coming.

Fed expectations

While traders are keeping close tabs on the release of corporate earnings, their attention is turning to next month's Fed rate decision. The broad expectation is for another 25-basis-point hike.

However, debate surrounds whether the Fed will lift again in June or decide to pause, particularly in light of last month's banking scare, which was widely regarded as a result of monetary tightening.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said in prepared remarks that "some additional tightening may be needed to ensure policy is restrictive enough" to support the Fed's dual mandate of keeping both unemployment and inflation low.