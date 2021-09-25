Europe vowed a Ryder Cup fightback after falling behind the United States 6-2 on Friday in a dismal opening showing, handing the Americans their largest first-day lead since 1975.

Holders Europe dropped the foursomes and four-ball matches each by a 3-1 margin, with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy suffering the first two-loss day in his Ryder Cup career.

“We can come back from 6-2,” vowed McIlroy, who was benched by Europe captain Padraig Harrington from Saturday’s opening foursomes matches.

Harrington said it would be a long slog back for Europe, winners in nine of the past 12 editions of the biennial team golf rivalry, if they hope to retain the trophy.

