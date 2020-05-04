Those familiar with flight tracking software must surely have noticed how less crowded the European skies have become in the last few weeks as practically all airlines have cut down on their flights. If this is just a temporary break before airports start to get busy again, then we need not be too worried. But it does look that many European airlines are beginning to lose economic height.

In the last 15 months, 13 notable airlines have gone out of business – 10 of these airlines were European.

One of the last European airlines to be grounded was Flybe that, despite a bid by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium, failed to resolve its financial difficulties. So why are European airlines more prone to failure than other airlines operating in the US and Asia?

When the European skies were open to competition more than a decade ago, legacy airlines had to reinvent themselves as new operators came up with business models that offered a better deal for travellers while not burdening taxpayers with the cost of subsidies. But the fragmentation of the European airline industry is now beginning to hurt with the result that only the bigger, more efficient operators have a chance of surviving and giving a return to their shareholders.

Comparative performance indicators of the US and the European airline industries reveal some staggering realities. The EU has 135 scheduled airlines, while the US has just 59. The five biggest carriers in America control about 70 per cent of the market. The EU’s top five only have about 35 per cent of the market. According to recent IATA statistics, European airlines on average earn $6 profit per passenger while North American airlines earn $16 per passenger.

Admittedly, restructuring in the European airline industry has started. In the last few months, the Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW went out of business. Flybmi and Germania went bust a little earlier followed by VIM of Belgium, Primera Air based in Latvia, Cobalt Air of Cyprus, Germany’s Azur Air, Lithuania’s Small Planet Airlines and a Swiss carrier, SkyWork. Other airlines that were grounded more recently include Thomas Cook of the UK, Air Italy, the Slovenian carrier Adria Airways and the Turkish airline AtlasGlobal.

Airline business models built on the concept of serving niche markets are not viable

Various versions of the low-cost model did not disrupt the mature carriers who managed to reinvent themselves to take on the competition successfully. Before the COVID crisis, Europe’s three most prominent airline groups – Lufthansa, Ryanair and IAG owner of British Airways and Iberia – reported record profits.

Airline business models built on the concept of serving niche markets are not viable. Free competition means that if there is indeed a justification for serving a niche market, the bigger airlines will be the first to claim such a market.

The dominance of Europe’s established carriers is not down to state backing with taxpayers’ money. Kenny Jacobs, former Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, told The Economist that the success of the major European airlines reflects the importance of scale. This was not always the case. Before the last financial crisis of 2007 when fuel prices rose legacy airlines with older, thirstier planes cut capacity while new ventures with more fluent-efficient aircraft expanded.

Big has once again become beautiful in the airlines’ industry. Smaller operators can never achieve the efficiency of larger airlines because of economies of scale and the ability to be flexible and large at the same time.

The European Commission believes the dominance of Europe’s five biggest airlines groups should not be encouraged to become more like their US equivalents. But market forces favour consolidation and ultimately gives travellers a better deal.

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, has a very different perspective of how he sees the European airlines’ industry evolving. He believes the industry is moving towards five airlines groups – Lufthansa, IAG, Air France-KLM, Ryanair and EasyJet – controlling 80 per cent of the European market in the next five years.

Realpolitik will mean that airlines like the troubled Alitalia may continue to be allowed to fly perhaps under a new name and a new management team. Successful smaller viable airlines like Wizz Air and Air Portugal will most likely be taken over by bigger carriers like Lufthansa.

Airline analysts mostly concur that some European airlines will continue to lose height until they are permanently grounded or absorbed by bigger partners. Macro and microeconomic realities will, in the long term, prevail over political rhetoric on the strategic importance of specific airlines.

johncassarwhite@yahoo.com