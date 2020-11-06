Thousands of cinemas around the world are this weekend marking European Arthouse Cinema Day, which celebrates European cultural diversity through film.

Spazju Kreattiv is joining in the celebration, with the collaboration of the Spanish and Irish embassies, the Italian Cultural In­stitute and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée.

The first film to be shown at the creativity centre’s cinema is the 2016 Spanish film La Próxima Piel (The Next Skin) by directors Isa Campo and Isaki Lacuesta. Certified 15, it is about a teenager who returns to his small-town home at the foot of the Spanish Pyrenees where most of the inhabitants, including his own mother, have long thought he was dead. The film will be showing tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm.

The programme on Sunday will start at noon with the 2019 English film A Bump Along the Way. The warm-hearted drama, certified 15, by director Shelly Love, is about a party-loving single mother who discovers she is pregnant after a one-night-stand with a younger man on her 44th birthday.

The classic Italian film by Federico Fellini, Otto e Mezzo (8½) will be showing next at 5.30pm. The 1963 drama, also certified 15, follows an acclaimed film director, played by Marcello Mastroianni, as he wrestles with his dreams, memories and desires in search for creativity.

The last event of the programme is Les courts des Grands, a series of short films created by great French directors, such as Tati, Eric Rohmer, Olivier Assayas, Kassovitch, Pierre Salvadori, Michel Gondry and Alain Guiraudie. It will be showing at 8.45pm.

Attendance to all films is free of charge but tickets must be booked on www.kreattivita.org.

All non-English films will have English subtitles.