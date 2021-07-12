Italy players have returned to Rome following their Euro 2020 triumph on Sunday night.

Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalise and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shootout victory after a 1-1 draw following extra-time.

It’s the second time the Azzurri win the European Championships in their history.

The Azzurri returned to Rome in the morning and Chiellini posted a picture of the trophy in his bed.

“Following the tradition of the master Fabio Cannavaro,” he wrote on Instagram.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta