European waterpolo champions Pro Recco will be heading to Malta at the end of this month for a pre-season training camp, it was announced yesterday.

The Italian champions are set to arrive in Malta on Tuesday, September 21 for a five-day training camp at the Neptunes WPSC pool in St Julian’s where they will step up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season.

Pro Recco’s visit to Malta materialised due to the contacts of national team coach Karl Izzo who enjoys an excellent relationship with the Italian club president Maurizio Felugo.

For waterpolo enthusiasts, the arrival of Pro Recco to Malta is something to look forward to as the Italian side are regarded as the most successful club in Europe.

The Liguria-based club has won a total of 33 Italian championships, and the LEN Champions League nine times, the last time coming last June when they beat Hungarian side FTC Telekom Budapest 9-6 in the final Belgrade.

