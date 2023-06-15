Europe’s top football leagues have emerged strongly from the coronavirus pandemic but must get their financial house in order to stay ahead of rivals, an expert has warned.

Deloitte’s annual review of football finance showed revenues in the “big five” European leagues grew by 10 percent to 17.2 billion euros ($18.6 billion) in the 2021/22 season, outperforming the pre-pandemic benchmark of 17 billion euros in 2018/19.

Wage costs across those leagues — the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 -- rose by 15 percent from 2018/19 to 12.3 billion euros in 2021/22, leading to fall of 1.8 billion euros in aggregate operating profits over that period.

“Topline figures show that European football has emerged resiliently from its most challenging period to date,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

