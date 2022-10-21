The European Commission has approved Malta’s national programme providing for a budget of €1,081 million from EU funds.

The funds are from the European Regional Development Fund, the Cohesion Fund and the Just Transition Fund for the 2021–2027 financial period.

The programme, adopted by the College of Commissioners, will further strengthen national investments in areas of significant importance in the socio-economic development of the country.

Some of these areas include R&I, digitalisation, and business growth, with COVID-19 accentuating the need for adequate digital infrastructure in the public and private sectors, to ensure a high degree of business continuity in a crisis and to foster recovery.

Other significant areas of focus will be energy and the environment, transportation, education and health, tourism, and Gozo, with investments aimed at protecting Gozo’s environment and identity while promoting socioeconomic development and accessibility to counteract additional challenges posed by double insularity.

European Funds Minister Silvio Schembri said the funds will be used to enable Malta to carry out a number of projects and investments to increase socio-economic development.

The funds will also be utilised to implement projects that will further strengthen Malta’s economy, Schembri said.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett said the new programme will serve as a renewed impetus for investments in line with national ambitions.