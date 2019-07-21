The European Commission re­cently adopted a guidance note on the interpretation and application of the Unfair Contract Terms Directive.

The main objective is to ensure better protection for EU consumers from unfair contract terms by better equipping de­fenders of consumer rights on how to interpret the directive.

The guidance is based on European Court of Justice case law and the interpretation that the Court has provided on the key concepts and provisions of the Unfair Contract Terms Directive, hence facilitating the directive’s application in practice.

Consumer legislation provides for the protection of consumers against unfair terms in all types of business-to-consumer contracts, such as online or offline purchases of consumer goods and services, subscriptions, telecommunication services and financial services contracts, like loans or insurance policies.

The following are key guidance elements traders should be aware of when concluding contracts with consumers:

• The standard contract terms must be drafted in plain, intelligible language – should a term be ambivalent, or any doubt arises about the meaning of a term, the law provides that the interpretation most favour­able to the consumer prevails;

• Any terms that breach consumers’ statutory rights and which are included in consumer contracts are not legally binding;

• Terms that give traders un­fair advantage over consumers or that try to diminish consumers’ legal rights are prohibited;

• Consumers cannot be prevented from carrying out their legal rights when the seller is at fault. If, for instance, the trader is unable to supply the goods or services ordered or can no longer provide the goods or services by the agreed date, consumers cannot be stopped from terminating the contract of sale;

• Consumers must be given a reasonable period of time to notify the trader of any defects detected in the products purchased;

• Traders cannot request consumers to pay as compensation for breaching a contract of sale, a sum that is disproportionately high to the value of the goods or services purchased or hired.

Recommendations for better presentation of information

The Commission has also made available a number of recommendations on how best to present information to consumers in online sales contracts. These recommendations explain what type of information needs to be made available to consumers throughout the ordering process in a clear and comprehensible manner.

The contract terms must be in plain, intelligible language

During all stages of the purchase process, traders need to include:

• their name and geographical address;

• contact information, such as an e-mail address;

• the means of payment accepted;

• information on the countries the trader delivers to or does not deliver to;

• the 14 days’ right of withdrawal, including information how this right may be exercised;

• the existence of the legal guarantee;

• after-sales service or any applicable commercial guarantee;

• how consumers can lodge a complaint;

• the sale’s terms and conditions; and

• a link to the Online Dispute Resolution platform.

When it comes to presenting the products offered for sale, traders are obliged to provide: a general description of the main characteristics; the total price, including all additional charges and taxes, as well as shipping costs; the expected delivery time; and where the product can or cannot be delivered. When subscriptions are offered, traders must indicate the recurring cost of the subscription.

More detailed information about the product or service that is about to be purchased must be provided when consumers click on the product or service. The information should include details on the functionality of the product and information on interoperability for digital pro­ducts. If there are add-on options at an extra cost for the product or service, consumers’ consent must be sought as pre-ticked boxes are illegal.

The total price of the product should also be clearly indicated on the product page. In case of the provision of services or subscriptions, consumers must be in­formed about the minimum time period to which they are bound and the procedure to renew or terminate the contract of sale. Once again, consumers must be reminded about the 14-day right of withdrawal.

As consumers are about to verify their order and check out, they must be provided with the following information:

• key features of the product about to be purchased;

• total price, inclusive of all additional costs and charges;

• delivery details; and

• the right of withdrawal.

For services provided imme­diately, consumers’ consent must be sought acknowledging the loss of the right of withdrawal once the performance of the service starts. There must also be a clearly labelled ‘Buy’ button, or similar wording, with a statement that placing the order triggers an obligation to pay.

Once the order is placed, the trader must provide the consumer with the confirmation of the sales contract by e-mail or a durable medium with information on the product or service purchased. A link to the Online Dispute Resolution platform must also be made available to consumers. When digital content is purchased, consumers must be given a copy of their consent of the loss of the right of withdrawal.

These recommendations were agreed by a number of business organisations that participated in a stakeholder expert group facilitated by the European Commission.

For more information on these recommendations, online local sellers may send an e-mail on info@mccaa.org.mt or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt