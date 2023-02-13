The next European Commission should have a commissioner focused on the elderly, Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has suggested.

"No one can be left falling behind and everyone should have an active role in our democracy and in shaping our common future" he said.

Speaking on the digital and green transition Engerer said that it was unacceptable that the Von der Leyen Commission does not have a commissioner with a portfolio focusing on the elderly and their active role in shaping the future of the European Union and member states.

"They must have an active role at European level not only to be part of the changes we want to see but also to take an active role in building our future together", he said.

When speaking on the digital and green transition, Engerer emphasised that digitalisation was important and while Europe should embark on programmes aimed at encouraging the elderly to be part of this transition, it must also find alternatives to those who are not versed in information technology so that they could continue using all services needed.