The European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU, a move that could open up a years-long path towards joining the bloc.

"Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country -- this is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said.

She said Ukrainians showed they were "ready to die" for the European perspective, adding: "We want them to live with us in the European dream."

Ukraine's neighbour, Moldova, has also been recommended as a designated candidate for membership of the trade bloc.

Von der Leyen said Ukraine would need to carry out "a number of further reforms" but said that it had shown its determination to live up to European standards.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis shake hands as Prime minister of Italy Mario Draghi (2L) and President of France Emmanuel Macron (R) attend. Photo: AFP

The fast-tracked opinion means Ukraine is a step closer to membership and comes a day after the leaders of France, Germany and Italy vowed to support Ukraine's bid to join the European Union during a visit to Ukraine.

In his first reaction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the EU backing was a 'historic' step on the path to joining the bloc.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomed the move, saying it sends a "strong political signal" against autocracy and for freedom.

Approval from all 27 of the bloc's member states was required.

The opinion will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit, where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions attached, and membership could take decades.