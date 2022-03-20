The European Consumer Centre of Malta (ECC Malta) launched a new website on World Consumer Rights Day to provide consumers better and more comprehensive information on various consumer topics.

ECC Malta forms part of a network that informs, advises and assists consumers from EU countries in connection with cross-border trade within the EU.

Through the website, consumers can also directly file complaints on disappointing products or services bought from businesses based in another EU member state.

To view the website, visit https://eccnetmalta.gov.mt/