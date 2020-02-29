The member organisations of the Euroconsumers group have published the results of their annual survey on car reliability and customer satisfaction.

For the second year in a row, Lexus is ranked first in reliability with a record score of 97 per cent. Lexus NX 300h, IS 300h and CT 200h also rank among the Top 10 most reliable models in their respective categories (SUV and family cars), hereby reconfirming the industry-leading quality, durability and reliability of Lexus’ hybrid powertrain.

More than 43,000 consumers from Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have contributed to this survey, which included more than 400 models from 37 car brands. Participants were invited to fill in an online questionnaire, indicating the age of their car, the number of kilometres driven and the problems and malfunctions that have occurred. The reliability score for each brand is calculated on this basis.

Euroconsumers is a consumer group working to promote consumer information, defence of their rights and personalised services in five countries: Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Brazil.