The president of the European Council is in Malta on Wednesday for an official visit.

Charles Michel, a Belgian, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela and later the rest of the cabinet of ministers.

The European Council is a Brussels-based collegiate body that sets the overall political direction and priorities of the EU.

It is made up of the heads of state or government of each EU member state, as well as the head of the European Commission.

Michel’s visit coincides with the State of the European Union address given by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier on Wednesday.

Michel was appointed council president last year. He had previously served as Prime Minister of Belgium between 2014 and 2019.