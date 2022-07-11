Lawyers for the rump of the Super League, the short-lived rival to the Champions League, on Monday denounced the “monopolistic” aims of European football’s governing body (UEFA) at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg (CJEU).

The dispute over the alleged abuse of UEFA’s dominant position is being heard by the CJEU on Monday and Tuesday. A decision is not expected before the end of 2022 or even early 2023.

The court is hearing the case at the request of a Madrid judge.

“We are here to defend the freedoms that make the EU a unique jurisdiction in the world, by proposing to fight against anti-economic practices,” said Miguel Odriozola Alen, who is defending the Spanish-based Super League company.

He criticised UEFA, which had helped dissuade the “rebellious” clubs from embarking on the adventure, for being a “monopolistic entity”, which should not be able to “arrogate to itself regulatory powers over a market in which it is in competition”.

