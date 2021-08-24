Matchday revenues across the five major European football leagues took a nearly €2 billion hit last season after spectators were largely barred from attending matches due to the pandemic, a report by consultancy KPMG said Tuesday.

The projected revenue losses dwarf the €500 million that clubs in the leagues suffered in the 2019/20 season, when the virus first affected Europe and led to sport being suspended in March 2020, only resuming months later without spectators.

The continent’s top five leagues are England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga and the French Ligue 1.

