Joseph Portelli is determined to lead Ħamrun Spartans into the group stages of a UEFA club competition after the Gozitan business mogul saw his team secure their ninth Premier League title last weekend following a 1-0 win over Gżira United on Saturday.

Luke Montebello was the Spartans’ match-winner as his late goal earned the team their 19th win of the season to open an unassailable 17-point lead over nearest rivals Gżira United with only four matches to go.

For Portelli, this was the second Premier League title he won with the Spartans since taking over the club three years ago but he told Times of Malta that this success has only increased his motivation to realise his dream of seeing Ħamrun Spartans reach the group stages of a UEFA club competition.

