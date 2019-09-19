Inflation in the eurozone was stable during August as it stayed at its lowest level in nearly three years, according to the latest data from Eurostat, which confirmed the preliminary estimates.

Headline inflation was one per cent in August, the same as in July and the lowest since November 2016. Price growth remained well below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of “below, but close to two per cent”.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged at 0.9 per cent.

The ECB recently unveiled a stimulus package with several measures, including a reduction in the deposit rate to -0.50 per cent and a restarting of asset purchases due to concerns about the re-anchoring of inflation expectations at a low level.

In the meantime, UK retail sales dipped in August, as the prior month’s gain from Amazon Prime Day reversed with a drop in online retailing.

The volume of total retail sales declined by 0.2 per cent compared with the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. Economists had predicted no change.

The year-on-year growth rate slowed to 2.7 per cent from 3.3 per cent.

Beyond the volatility of online sales, department stores recorded a bleak picture as Brexit uncertainties intensified. Not only did such sales fall by 1.3 per cent in August compared with the prior month, but they also fell by 0.3 per cent on the less volatile measure of the three months to August compared with the preceding quarter.

Finally, in the US, confidence among homebuilders surged to the highest level in almost a year on the back of stronger current sales momentum and boosted by lower mortgage rates.

Confidence among the nation’s homebuilders rose one point to 68 in September in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. That was well above expectations and the highest level of the year.

“Solid household formations and attractive mortgage rates are contributing to a positive builder outlook,” NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said in a statement. “However, builders are expressing growing concerns regarding uncertainty stemming from the trade dispute with China.”

Another caveat is the sharp rise in mortgage rates since the start of September.

