European Leagues Deputy Secretary General, Alberto Colombo, visited Malta where he was briefed about the advanced stages of negotiations between the Malta Premier League (MPL) and Malta Football Association (MFA) leading to the creation of a new league in the country.

The two sides consider talks to be progressing well and according to schedule.

Colombo addressed an MPL meeting during which he briefed clubs about the status of European football and the current negotiations with UEFA on the revenue distribution model and solidarity scheme for the upcoming Post 2024 Club Competitions cycle.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt