Eurozone equity markets rebounded yesterday, and London extended gains on positive sentiment surrounding US-China trade talks, while the pound steadied after a Brexit-fuelled slump.

“European stock markets are higher... as there are positive noises coming out of China in relation to the trade situation,” said David Madden, analyst at traders CMC Markets UK.

“US-China relations have been volatile recently, but for now there is a sense that things are heading in the right direction, and that has coaxed some traders back into the market.”

Investors are mulling the significance of a fall in the yield, or interest rate, on 10-year US bonds, which has recently dropped below that for two-year Treasury notes – often seen a pointer to recession.

Yields on 30-year government paper have touched a fresh all-time low meanwhile as investors bet on longer-term economic weakness.

It comes against a backdrop of slowing global growth and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s plans for cutting interest rates to support the US economy.

In foreign exchange, the pound was stable a day after it fell on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s shock decision to bring an end to the parliamentary year and not restart it until mid-October.

While he said the extended recess was to draw up a full legislative programme, anti-Brexiters are fuming that it will cut short any time they could have to debate a plan to avert a no-deal divorce from the EU on October 31, with some calling it a “coup”.

Johnson could now face a vote of no confidence, which could lead to a British general election and continued uncertainty for the already struggling economy.

US stocks leapt higher yesterday, with investors taking heart after Chinese authorities suggested they may break the cycle of tit-for-tat retaliations in the trade war with the United States.

The gains put Wall Street in the green for a second straight day. Traders have brushed aside earlier recession fears sparked by falling bond yields.

About a half hour into the trading day, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 were both up less than 1.1 percent at 26,310.12 and 2,918.77 respectively.

In Beijing, a spokesman for the China’s Commerce Ministry told reporters the next agenda in the trade war should be canceling President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs, not retaliation.

Elsewhere, the US Commerce Department revised GDP growth figures downward slightly for the second quarter, pointing to lower oil exports and weaker government spending than previously estimated.