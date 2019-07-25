A series of events are taking place this week in Mqabba as part of the European Mobility Week 2019, which this year focuses on safe walking and cycling and the ways active mobility can benefit our health, environment and bank balances.

Today at 7pm a talk on mobility will be held at Our Lady of the Lily Club’s multi-purpose hall in Mqabba Square.

Tomorrow from 6 to 8pm there will be an exhibition of electric cars and bicycles in the square.

A double-decker tour from Mqabba to the Three Cities will be held on Thursday at 6.30pm. Zumba sessions will be held on Saturday at 10am in the square. There will also be face painting, inflatables, crafts and a plant sale.

A bicycle rodeo for children will be held in the square on Sunday at 9am. Children wishing to take part are to bring their bicycle.

The events are organised by the Women’s Commission at Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba in collaboration with the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects. Attendance is free and everyone is welcome.

To book the double-decker tour and the zumba sessions, call 7953 9542. For more information, visit www.talgilju.com.