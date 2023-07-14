The Transport Ministry and Transport Malta on Friday announced details for the European Mobility Week 2023, an initiative led by the European Commission. Taking place between September 16 and 22, the campaign coincides with World Car Free Day and aims to promote sustainable transportation options.

One of the key focuses of this year’s campaign is the expansion of pedestrianised zones in urban village cores and the introduction and promotion of cycle lanes in towns and villages, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that to encourage active participation, two competitions have been announced for local councils, NGOs, and consortiums:

* Competition for permanent sustainable mobility neasures: With a budget of €110,000, the winner will receive €50,000, while the 1st and 2nd runners-up will be awarded €30,000 each. The campaign gives localities the chance to explore the role of their respective streets and possibly implement practical solutions to tackle issues related to urban challenges, such as traffic congestion, air pollution and lack of accessibility in urban village cores. This campaign also enables localities to focus on the increase of pedestrianised zones in urban village cores as well as the introduction and promotion of cycle lanes in the respective town/village.

* Competition for small events and activities: This competition provides various grant options based on the nature and scale of the organised events. Successful applicants can receive a cash grant of €1,500 for organising a car free day, €2,000 for coordinating a week of activities during the European Mobility Week, and €2,500 for planning both a car free day and a week of activities.

These initiatives aim to encourage local communities, local councils, and NGOs to actively participate in the promotion of sustainable mobility and reduce car dependency. By increasing pedestrian zones and implementing cycle lanes, the campaign strives to create safer and more accessible urban environments while reducing traffic congestion and emissions.

Minister Aaron Farrugia commended the initiatives.

To complement them, Transport Malta shall be organising a National Bicycle Ride to generate awareness regarding the importance of cycling as an alternate mode of transport as well as its health benefits.

A cycling course targeting current and aspiring road engineers, architects and other interested parties focusing on good practices in shared road designs shall also be organised by Transport Malta.

The course includes actual application on Maltese roads. An educational booklet on sustainable mobility and road safety will be distributed to all students in Year 11 at all state, independent and church schools.

As in previous years, Transport Malta will collaborate with Nature Trust to support the development of green travel plans in schools to encourage, promote and support active travel in educational institutions targeting teachers and students.

Two online information sessions are being organised on July 19 and 24 at 10am. Interested parties should register their interest by sending an email here.