In 2015, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be implemented by 2030. This blueprint has inspired local governments and businesses all over the world to cooperate. They work together to tackle major environmental and social issues which the planet is facing.

SDGs have become the key topic at SmartHead’s Sustainability Summit 2019 that took place last month in Bratislava, Slovakia and attracted an audience of over 500 attendees. Patrick O’Brien, Exante’s communications director, acted as lead presenter at the summit with opening speeches given by Prince Albert II of Monaco and UN Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations,

SmartHead’s forum brought together global sustainability experts, UN officials and CEOs of top European businesses. The event focused on challenges and benefits of implementing SDGs, business transformation with the environment in mind, green tech trends and investor opportunities. The summit combined expert discussions with immediate actions to make a difference in the local community, including a fundraiser donating to the National Park of Tatras (TANAP) in Slovakia.

Lead moderator at SmartHead’s Sustainability Summit, Exante’s Patrick O’Brien has been a seasoned ambassador for promoting corporate sustainability. As an EU investment company, Exante has committed to the sustainable future and supports eco initiatives in Europe and beyond.

This approach aligns with the sustainability programmes developed by Malta. During its EU presidency in 2017-2018, Malta filed a project to reform the bloc’s carbon market and the Emissions Trading System after 2020.