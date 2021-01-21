The European Parliament has approved amendments which will make additional funds available to support the most vulnerable in society.

The increase was negotiated by MEP David Casa on behalf of the European People's Party and in view of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The plenary approved amendments to the current regulation to strengthen the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Extra funds for food and basic needs will be made available in 2021 and 2022 and no co-financing by member states is needed.

It was approved by 649 votes in favour, seven against and 31 abstentions.

Casa said that the extra funding would help those worst impacted by the pandemic, which led to lockdowns across Europe, job losses and a drastic reduction in income for many families.

“Today, I am pleased that we have succeeded in making additional funds available to support the most vulnerable in society,” he said.

FEAD provides support for people in vulnerable situations by providing finance for the purchase of basic necessities.

The changes to the current FEAD regulation will make it possible for member states to access funds made available through REACT-EU and increase the time in which this financing can be accessed so as to ensure that funds can continue to flow.