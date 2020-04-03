The European Parliament has offered the Brussels regional authorities to make available a building and a fleet of cars and lorries to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, parliament president David Sassoli said: "Our strength is our solidarity. As the European Parliament, we wanted to set a small example: we provided the Brussels authorities with one of our buildings to be used for patient care, as well as 100 vehicles. We are ready to do the same with our Luxembourg and Strasbourg offices."

European Parliament Secretary-General Klaus Welle contacted the Brussels Region in the morning to propose that it make use of Parliament’s resources. The European Parliament is thinking primarily of its building on the Square de Meeûs, and of about a hundred service cars and lorries, with drivers.

Spokesman Jaume Duch said Sassoli and his cabinet have been examining for several days how Parliament could help in concrete terms.

“The building could, for example, be used as a hospital or as a temporary residence for people in need of assistance. Drivers could help with the transport of food or medicine,” he added.