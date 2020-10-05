The European Parliament will be awarding The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on a yearly basis from October next year.

This prize was approved by the European Parliament’s Bureau on Monday after having been proposed by Nationalist MEP David Casa.

“This is a special day for the European Parliament, for all journalists, and for all the Maltese and Gozitan people. Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s legacy will remain alive, as she will now be remembered every year during the ceremony of the Prize for Journalism," Casa said.

The prize will recognise outstanding journalism based on the principles and values of the European Union. The award ceremony will be held around October 16, as a reminder of the date when Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.