The secretariat of the Prix Versailles, in association with UNESCO and with the International Union of Architects (UIA), has awarded the European Prix Versailles Special Prize in the category of Exterior Hotel Design to Edwin Mintoff Architects.

The award is for the design of the Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour in Senglea.

The Prix Versailles is awarded in recognition of the best projects around the world and the winners are rewarded for their “extraordinary architecture and design”.

As winners of this award, Edwin Mintoff Architects will be representing Europe in the Category of Exterior Hotel Design, to compete against the winners of the other five continents for the world title. The firm was already awarded both the Din l-Art Ħelwa prize for ‘The Rehabilitation and Re-Use of Buildings’ and the Malta Architect Award in ‘Hospita­lity, Tourism Accommodation and Leisure’ for this project, and was also shortlisted for the Premju Galizia Urban Regeneration Award.

The Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour forms part of the luxury Cugó Gran sub-brand of international IBB Hotel Collection, with 13 hotels in Germany, Spain, Poland and Malta.

The firm began working on this project a number of years ago, and was honoured to be the architects for such a prestigious, historical building. The structure, which is known as the Maċina, forms part of St Michael’s bastion and was a critical part Senglea’s landward defence.

The shear bastion derives its name from its use as a mechanism for ship mast fitting, known as a ‘macchina’, which was active from the early 17th century. Through Edwin Mintoff Architects’ design, the structure has now been restored with new purpose, to serve the Senglea area in a different way. The design concept began with the desire to bring the history of the building and the surrounding area to light, by restoring it to its former glory. The existing structure was in an abandoned and extremely bad condition, and many structural interventions were required.

The main intervention within the structure was to join the existing two parts of the building, that is, the Maċina and the annex, through the creation of a panoramic lift and a lightweight bridge. A masonry vault, which was obliterated during World War II, was reconstructed employing contemporary materials to illustrate a passing moment and an important event in the chequered history of Senglea.

The design of the new building’s layout and circulation was largely based on respecting the existing historic fabric of the structure while best showcasing the beauty of the existing vault spaces. Skylights, which had been previously closed up, have now been re-opened to allow natural light to enter the structure. The façade has been enhanced with the introduction of black apertures, adding an additional dimension of interest through the contrast and shadow effect with the stone façade.

All new additions were planned so as to fit in seamlessly within the existing historic stone. The positioning of the pool within the existing balustrade is such that it ensures the structure is largely hidden from view whilst allowing swimmers to enjoy the picturesque marina views.

The concept behind all design decisions was to focus on the culture and character of the Cottonera area, so as to satisfy the increasing demand for cultural tourism.

The historic structure now consists of a guesthouse with ancillary facilities which include a pool, bar, restaurant and cafeteria and a future spa, serving to aid in the urban regeneration of the Three Cities, increasing employment, tourism and cultural activities within the area.