The final spot in this summer’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers and the relegation battle will be decided on Friday as the Malta FA published the final programme of fixtures for the 2022-23 BOV Premier League on Monday.

After last weekend’s round of fixtures Gżira United, Balzan, Hibernians and Mosta are all with a chance to take third place in the Premier League standings.

At present Gżira United hold a two-point lead over Balzan, Hibernians and Mosta.

On the other hand, Santa Lucia moved at third-from-bottom last weekend following a 1-1 draw against Ħamrun Spartans that put them one point clear of Żebbuġ Rangers.

