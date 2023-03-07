The first day of the European Snooker Championship, which is being held in Malta, was held on Monday.

The first competition was the Under 16 where the youngest Maltese players also started their adventure during this international event.

Although they were not among those who went through the knock out phase one should still be positive with their performances since the main objective is that these children and youths are given the chance of a new experience in an international competition of a major scale.

In fact, from a list of 60 players who took part in this category, late on Monday, the games closed with the last 16 games so that on Tuesday the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place while the final will be played on Wednesday at 6pm.

