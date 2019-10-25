European stock markets were mostly higher yesterday after the European Central Bank left its key borrowing rates unchanged − as expected − at its regular policy meeting.

Stock prices in London, Frankfurt and Paris all held on to robust gains even though after the ECB decided to keep its gun-powder dry in the face of a slowing eurozone economy.

At his final meeting after eight years in office as ECB president Mario Draghi said the risks to growth remained “on the downside” and the latest data confirmed “our previous assessment of a protracted weakness”.

Nevertheless, the ECB chose to hold its fire for now and not to lower borrowing rates any further, even if Draghi said that “an ample degree of monetary policy accommodation is still necessary”.

Among the other European markets, Helsinki was in the red as shares in Nokia plunged more than 20 per cent after the Finnish telecommunications equipment maker posted a profits warning.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street opened higher, powered by solid earnings results from the likes of Microsoft and Tesla, but subsequently slipped back into negative territory.

Earlier, Asian equity markets had closed higher.

The euro, meanwhile, dipped against the dollar following poorly-received eurozone manufacturing PMI data.

The pound dropped versus the dollar and euro as traders waited to see by how long the EU would decide to extend Brexit.