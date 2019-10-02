European stocks slipped yesterday as investment managers recalibrated portfolios at the start of the final quarter of the year, but the downside was limited by mild optimism on trade and central bank action, analysts said.

While equities started on the “backfoot”, said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com, “the stock market bulls are happy to keep buying every dip – for now, anyway”.

Wall Street managed some modest gains at the opening, encouraged by resuming US-China trade talks this month.

Earlier, Asian stocks performed well, while oil rebounded after Monday’s heavy losses.

Investors are now looking to a US jobs report on Friday for clues to the state of the world’s top economy.

They are also eagerly awaiting next week’s resumption of trade talks between Beijing and Washington, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist of Prudential Financial.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organisation on yesterday cut its 2019 trade growth forecast to 1.2 per cent, a sharp downgrade on the 2.6-per cent rise predicted in April, which the body blamed on trade tensions.

Sydney’s stock market closed up 0.8 per cent and the Australian dollar dipped after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a new low.

Elsewhere, oil prices recovered after falling almost four per cent on Monday.